Pilot, Anchor clubs send care packages to military

Madison County’s Pilot Club and Anchor Club want current and former military members to know they are appreciated. And they’ve joined together to send care packages to them as part of the Pilot Club’s Nov. 6-12 “International Care and Kindness Week.”
“As Veterans Day falls during the week designated as International Care and Kindness Week, we thought it fitting to choose a project to express gratitude to our military for their sacrifice and dedication to defending our country,” said Jane Tippins of the Madison County Pilot Club. “International Care and Kindness Week was created to bring awareness to how important it is to thank people in our lives for what they do for us and mean to us. Partnering with the High School Anchor Club on this project is just one example of how we can come together across generational lines to make a difference, not only in our community, but in the lives of those who care for us outside our county borders.”
Madison County commissioners approved a resolution last week declaring Nov. 6-12 as “International Care and Kindness Week.” The resolution was presented by the Madison County Pilot and Anchor clubs. The Pilot Club is a women’s civic organization, while the Anchor Club is a service club at Madison County High School.
“This special week brings awareness to how simple acts can change a day, a life, or the community by simply showing someone you care or thanking people in your life for their care and kindness,” the resolution states.
Commission chairman Anthony Dove said the world would be a much better place if people could live by that sentence.
Jackie Duncan of the Pilot Club said her husband was always grateful for mail from home when he served in the military.
“As a Korean War Veteran’s wife, I remember how my husband, Joe, would comment about what it meant to him to receive mail from home during mail call,” said Duncan. “Some of the men received no mail and the disappointment on their faces was painful to see. Participating in this project means a great deal to me because I know how much this simple act of kindness will mean to an active duty person somewhere far from home or a veteran who may feel his/her service has been forgotten.”
Christie Haggard, the Anchor Club advisor, said she thinks the care packages are a worthwhile project.
“The MCHS Anchor Club considers it a privilege to join with the Madison County Pilot Club and honor our nation’s heroes by thanking them for their tremendous service, loyalty, dedication and sacrifice to this country,” said Haggard.
