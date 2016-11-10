Nichols, Harris, Dalton recognized for agriculture efforts in county

Scott Nichols, Pat Harris and Freddie Dalton received top honors at the fifth annual Banks County Agriculture Awards Banquet Monday night at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
The Banks County Farm Bureau and Banks County Chamber of Commerce CVB sponsored the annual event, which also included naming Jimmy Cochran and David Payne to the “Hall of Fame.”
Nichols received the Agriculture of the Year Award for his community and civic involvement.
Harris received the Woman in Agriculture Award, with Reece saying she has “worm many hats over the years.”
Reece said she is very involved in the community and checks on her neighbors, as well as being a member of Gillsville Baptist Church.
Dalton received the Farmer of the Year Award. His community involvement includes working toward the building of the current Ag Barn and other projects in the county.
For more information from the event, see the Nov. 9 issue of The Banks County News.
