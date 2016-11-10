Larry Herrington (11-08-16)

COLBERT - Larry W. Herrington, 78, formerly of Buford, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2016, at his residence with family.
Mr. Herrington was born September 10, 1938, in Lawrenceville, the son of the late Carl W. and Mattie Mae Herrington. A graduate of Lawrenceville High School and North Georgia College, he served in the Air Force from 1959 – 1967 as a Medical Service Specialist. Mr. Herrington was a member of Erastus Christian Church in Commerce and retired from GBM Building Maintenance, where he had had been the Director of Environmental Services. He loved the outdoors, his dogs, and was an avid deer hunter. He was preceded in death by a brother, Morris Herrington.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Fern Herrington, Colbert; son and daughter-in-law, Egon and Tara Herrington, Braselton; step-daughter, Karla Sue Joyce, Waveland, Ind.; grandchildren, Brandie and Eddie Negron, Braselton, and Erik and Whitney Herrington, Gainesville; great-granddaughters, Aubrey Negron and McKinley Negron; and brother, James Robert Herrington, Fair Play, S.C.
Funeral services will beheld at 11 a.m., Friday, November 11, in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. The Revs. Steve Parker and Hoyt Huff will officiate. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, November 10, at the funeral home.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
