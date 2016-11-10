Shirley Lee (11-08-16)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, November 10. 2016
Updated: 18 hours ago
HULL - Shirley Lee, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2016.

Born in Marlboro, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Leo Pruitt and Elizabeth Jones. Mrs. Lee was affectionately known as “Lee-Lee” and “Granny”. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Lee; children, Jack (Kim) German and Jackie (David) Remine, all of Douglasville, Rose (John) Hardy, Danielsville, Betty Hutchinson, Athens, and Ernie Pruitt, Spartanburg, S.C.; sister, Linda (Russell) Black; thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 12, at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday, November 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.