HULL - Shirley Lee, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2016.
Born in Marlboro, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Leo Pruitt and Elizabeth Jones. Mrs. Lee was affectionately known as “Lee-Lee” and “Granny”. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Lee; children, Jack (Kim) German and Jackie (David) Remine, all of Douglasville, Rose (John) Hardy, Danielsville, Betty Hutchinson, Athens, and Ernie Pruitt, Spartanburg, S.C.; sister, Linda (Russell) Black; thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 12, at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday, November 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Shirley Lee (11-08-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry