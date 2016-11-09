UPDATE: Fire destroys pallet business in Statham

A huge fire Wednesday morning destroyed a pallet business in Statham and shut down Atlanta Highway and Broad Street for hours as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.
Just before 5:30 a.m., Barrow County Emergency Services received numerous calls reporting the fire in the 2100 block of Broad Street.
BCES Capt. Scott Dakin said firefighters responded to the scene and found the business "heavily involved in fire."
"The fire was spreading rapidly so a second alarm was called for more engines and crews started attacking the fire from a defensive attack to protect property that was exposed to the fire," Dakin said in a news release.
The fire involved a building, numerous trailers that were full of pallets and around 10,000 pallets. Firefighters remained on the scene of this fire for more than 12 hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.
Firefighters from Oconee County Fire also responded to assist BCES in containing the fire. Personnel with Barrow County Roads and Bridges also assisted by utilizing a loader to push burnt pallets away from unburned pallets.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Georgia State Fire Marshal's Office.
