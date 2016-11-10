The Auburn City Council, during the meeting on Nov. 3, approved the following items:
•application process for 2017 Georgia Department of Transportation Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) to be used for widening and resurfacing Honeysuckle Terrace. LMIG funds for 2017 are approximately $80,722. The city has to match the funds by 30 percent. The estimated cost of the project is $131,524.
•renewal of the lease of city property located at 1365 Fourth Avenue to HUE Graphics and Apparel LLC from Nov. 1, 2016 through Oct. 31, 2017, for $650 per month with an increase of $25 each year.
•adoption of the new 2016 Georgia Storm Water Management Manual to reflect Blue Book major changes as follows: 1) comprehensive approaches to storm water management; 2) recommended runoff reduction standard; 3) revised the better site design credits; 4) new Best Management Practices (BMP) sections; and 5) guides: Operation and Maintenance, Landscaping, Aesthetics.
•the sale of seven surplus vehicles and other equipment to be listed on E-Gov.
Auburn council approves LMIG application
