Statham police officer faces complaints

Several area citizens are calling for an investigation into Statham police officer Marc Lofton over a variety of allegations, including the wrongful arrests and falsifying information on police reports.
Almost 200 people have signed a petition requesting that District Attorney Brad Smith complete a formal investigation into the matter.
Lofton was in the news earlier this year after a woman drove over his legs during a traffic stop. Jessica Fox was later arrested and Lofton received a concussion and torn Achilles tendon.
The incident, which gained national attention, apparently sparked the group of petitioners to organize.
“The victims of Officer Lofton found one another after seeing this story on the news and then commenting on the Statham Police Department Facebook page,” according to a news release by the group.
Multiple people have reported Lofton made false arrests of driving under the influence of drugs-less safe charges. The cases were later dismissed after suspects tested negative for drugs.
The group has also collected several dash cam videos of the incidents, which show discrepancies between the event and what was written in the arresting incident reports.
Wednesday morning, Smith wrote in an email that his office is “not an investigatory agency.”
“When someone is arrested and charged with a crime, their case is then forwarded to us,” Smith said. “We then begin our process of gathering all evidence in the case and assessing its credibility.
“I have no authority over the City of Statham or who they hire to represent them.” A call to Statham Police Department chief Allan Johnston on Lofton’s current employment status with the city was also not returned by press time Wednesday.
City Council has a work session scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
