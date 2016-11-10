Wildfire smoke spreads

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Thursday, November 10. 2016
Smoke is being pushed southward from wildfires in North Georgia.

Residents in Braselton and throughout northeast Georgia are seeing and smelling the smoke in the air. The winds are currently pushing smoke southwards from fires in Georgia and western North Carolina.

The National Weather Service said the smoke may be in the area for another day or two.
Old Website

