Wildcats look toward future after showing signs of improvement

By Scott Thompson
Sports Editor
It would be difficult to justify a two-win season improvement, but when looking at Apalachee’s 2016 campaign compared to the winless 2015 one, there were definitely signs of progress.
A year ago, the Wildcats were frequently throttled by opponents. They scored just 39 points and were shut out six times. Defensively, they surrendered more than 30 points in eight out of their 10 games and more than 40 points on six occasions.
But this season, the Wildcats notched victories over Walnut Grove (14-13 on Sept. 16) and Monroe Area a week later. They also tied Union Grove 22-22 on Sept. 2 and were competitive in all of their contests with the exception of 45-9 loss to Lanier on Oct. 21.
And in further contrast, they were shut out just once in 2016 and gave up more than 30 points just twice.
“If you go back and look at last year, our games just weren’t even close,” said Apalachee coach Steve Sims, who just finished up his second year with the program.
The Wildcats were 2-7-1 overall and 0-5 in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play.
“We were in position to win a handful of games this year, and maybe next year, we will be in position to win even more,” Sims said. “Obviously we’ve got to get to the point where we’re able to compete in and win region games. We need to crawl before we can walk.”
Perhaps the most noticeable improvement came from Apalachee’s offense, which still had troubles but managed to score 128 points on the season. While the running game was inconsistent behind a young and inexperienced offensive line, the passing game was productive behind 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns from senior quarterback Ryan Miller.
Miller’s favorite target was senior wide receiver Ethan Morris, who caught 50 passes to finish just shy of the single-season school record and five touchdown passes, including one in the Wildcats’ 49-21 loss to Habersham Central in last week’s finale.
“Ethan was a big go-to guy for us all year, a big third-down conversion guy,” Sims said of his star receiver. “We might not have been in some of our games without some of the big plays he made.”
But as the Wildcats struggled through the rigors of region play, a slew of injuries and a lack of depth proved to be the main factors in the disappointing finish.
“We definitely looked a lot different by the end of the year in terms of who we had starting, and so depth did prove to be our biggest issue,” Sims said. “And that may be the case for one more year. We’ve got a small senior class that will be coming up next season, but our numbers in the ninth and 10th grade are pretty good, and we should have another good-sized ninth-grade group coming up.
“It’s a process of making sure you’ve got enough quality players to make it through a season.”
And while the Wildcats will take several hits to graduation this year — including Morris, Miller, the entire secondary and a host of other defensive players — next year’s team will return several kids who started or received significant playing time in 2016.
The most promising unit may be the offensive line, which started two juniors, a sophomore and a freshman, plus junior Parker Miller (Ryan’s brother) at tight end.
Two-way players AJ Millbrooks, Josh Agbenou and Brandon Barnard are among those who Sims expects to take on increased leadership roles next season.
Sims is encouraged by the starting point for 2017, and as its numbers continue to grow, the program could be inching closer to its high-mark 12-1 season in 2009 and further away from the dismal one-win stretch of 2013-2015.
“We’ve definitely made progress, and if we can continue to make more, I think our fans will be pleased,” Sims said. “We just need a little more patience.”
Wildcats look toward future after showing signs of improvement
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry