Bulldoggs no longer satisfied with simply making it to postseason

In the not-too-distant past, a trip to the state playoffs was a rare accomplishment for Winder-Barrow football.
Prior to its first appearance in 1993, the highlight of the program’s history came in 1989, when the Bulldoggs went undefeated in the regular season, only to fall to Stephens County in the region semifinals.
Since the magical 1993 campaign that saw Winder-Barrow go 11-3 and reach the GHSA Class AAA semifinals before losing to Thomasville, the Bulldoggs have gone winless in their past four trips to the postseason (1996, 2003, 2014, 2015).
But as they prepare for Friday’s Class AAAAAA first-round matchup at top-ranked Dalton, there is a different buzz and level of enthusiasm reverberating around the Bulldoggs.
“The cool part of making the playoffs this year is that it was completely expected,” said Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb, who has now guided the Bulldoggs to the playoffs in each of his three seasons with the program.
Prior to Webb’s arrival, the Bulldoggs had never reached the postseason in consecutive years.
“We’ve gotten to a point where we’re not just hoping to make the playoffs. We’ve moved beyond that and it’s no longer our goal,” Webb said. “Our goal now is to win in the playoffs. That’s a great thing for this program to be able to raise that bar higher.”
Webb is no stranger to building up programs, taking over a brand new North Paulding program in 2007 and eventually building it into a 6-4 squad in 2010.
And now he has found unprecedented success with the Bulldoggs. Webb said the difference has been the stability in his coaching staff.
“The commitment has been there from day one by our (school) administration to allow us to go out and hire quality assistant coaches,” he said. “The other part of that equation is keeping the guys on staff once they’re here. The continuity of it is important because you want your kids constantly having to learn new systems and terminology every year. We want to be able to keep moving on with what we’ve been doing.”
The other crucial factor for the program’s heightened expectations is the players themselves, Webb said.
“They have really bought into what we’re trying to do here,” he said. “You can have good coaches and good schemes and ideas. But if your players don’t believe in them, you’re not going to go anywhere.”
—
A history of
Winder-Barrow
football playoff games
Below is a list of Winder-Barrow’s previous state playoff games in chronological order. Friday’s matchup with Dalton will be the Bulldoggs’ eighth playoff game.
—
Nov. 26, 1993
Winder-Barrow 7
Woodward Academy 0
The Bulldoggs’ first-ever state playoff game was a cold, rain-soaked affair against Woodward Academy at W. Clair Harris Stadium. In a defensive struggle, Woodward Academy blinked first, fumbling inside its own 15 and setting up the Bulldoggs in excellent field position with just over a minute left to play in the third quarter.
A few plays later early in the fourth, senior tailback Richard Heard ran into the end zone from 3 yards out for the game’s only score.
—
Dec. 3, 1993
Winder-Barrow 15
Clarkston 7
Senior running back Steve Duncan, who would go on to rush for 1,000 yards during the 1993 campaign, led the charge with 126 yards on the ground, and quarterback Dan Townley threw for 72 yards on 9-of-14 passing.
Townley’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Heard put the Bulldoggs up 7-0 late in the first before Clarkston tied the game late in the half.
After Winder-Barrow fumbled inside the Clarkston 1 early in the third, the Bulldogg defense stiffened and forced a three-and-out. An errant snap on Clarkston’s punt attempt then sailed out of the back of the end zone for a safety, giving the Bulldoggs a lead that would hold up.
Duncan padded the lead on Winder-Barrow’s ensuing possession, and the Bulldoggs staved off a late Clarkston drive with an interception inside their 15 to preserve the victory and advance to the Class AAA semifinals.
—
Dec. 11, 1993
Thomasville 21
Winder-Barrow 0
Kevin Thompson threw for 171 yards to fuel the Bulldogs’ victory, and Thomasville’s defense held Winder-Barrow to just 155 total yards in the shutout. Thomasville would go on to lose in the state finals the next week to its crosstown rival, Thomas County Central.
—
Nov. 22, 1996
Alexander 20
Winder-Barrow 17
Down 20-10 in the fourth, the Bulldoggs staged a comeback, marching 72 yards on 13 plays and cutting the Alexander lead down to 3 on an 11-yard touchdown strike from Brent Murphy to Michael Reynolds with 2:32 left to play.
The Bulldoggs then successfully executed an onside kick and were poised to pull off the miracle.
But a few plays later, the Cougars intercepted a pass deep in Alexander territory to hold off the rally and win.
—
Nov. 21, 2003
Westlake 28
Winder-Barrow 21
Overtime
The Bulldoggs were the hosts, but a heavy underdog in the first-round matchup against Westlake, but stood their ground throughout the night, sending the game into overtime. Westlake got the ball first, and Dexter Jackson’s 15-yard scamper on the first play of the extra period gave the Cougars the lead.
Winder-Barrow took possession and the moved the ball down to the Westlake 4 with a fresh set of downs. But the drive stalled there, and on fourth down, Bulldogg quarterback Tyler Wilcher was brought down by Cougar defenders at the 3 to end the game.
—
Nov. 14, 2014
Kell 31
Winder-Barrow 7
In their first playoff appearance in 11 seasons, the Bulldoggs were overpowered by the unbeaten Longhorns in the first round of the Class AAAAA playoffs.
Winder-Barrow was largely undone by several self-inflicted miscues, including multiple turnovers.
CeCe Green, playing with an injured thumb, still managed 84 yards rushing and a touchdown on 21 carries. Noah Chapman was 13-of-25 for 166 yards for the Bulldoggs in the loss.
—
Nov. 12, 2015
Allatoona 52
Winder-Barrow 3
The Bulldoggs took an early lead on a 28-yard field goal by Andrew Mattison, but that was the only offense they could muster against the high-powered Buccaneers., who responded with 52 unanswered points for the easy win that would eventually help catapult them to the Class AAAAA state championship over Glynn Academy.
—
Note: Old game recaps were compiled from the archives of The Barrow Journal, The Barrow County News and The Winder News.
