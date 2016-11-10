Bulldoggs face top-ranked Dalton in first round

By Scott Thompson
Sports Editor
The Winder-Barrow football team has gotten accustomed to playing top-notch teams in the state playoffs the past two seasons, and many of the current players were on the field for each of the first-round exits.
There was the 52-3 drubbing last season at the hands of Allatoona, which went on to win the GHSA Class AAAAA championship, and a 31-7 loss to then-undefeated Kell the year before.
Now, for the third year in a row, the Bulldoggs are entering the postseason a No. 4 seed and are vying to knock off top-ranked Dalton in the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bill Chappell Stadium in Dalton.
“It’s nothing new now,” third-year Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb said this week of going up against highly ranked opponents. “It was kind of a new deal in years 1 and 2, but now our guys are used to it and the traveling.
“When you make it into the tournament in Class 6A, everyone is going to be really good. We’ve been here before, and I’m hoping our experience with traveling around the state to face teams like this can help us.”
The Region 6 champion Catamounts enter the contest the only unbeaten team in AAAAAA. Unlike the Bulldoggs, who are making just their sixth trip to the state playoffs, Dalton has been a perennial postseason team and one of the most successful programs in state history with well over 600 wins, 24 region championships and a state title back in 1967.
“I think their program’s tradition speaks for itself,” Webb said. “They’ve got a very good football team and a coaching staff that has been together several years. It will certainly be a stiff challenge.”
Now, as they go for their first championship in nearly half a century, the Catamounts may have one of their best teams yet.
Quarterback J.P. Tighe leads the high-powered offense and has thrown for 1,758 yards and 17 touchdowns. His two favorite receiving targets have been Zeke Cobb (841 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Kyric McGowan (565 yards, six touchdowns).
Senior running back Ahmaad Tanner has also been lethal for Dalton, running for 973 yards — 6.2 per carry — and 15 touchdowns.
“They’ve got playmakers all over the place, and any of those guys can take it to the house at any time,” Webb said. “I don’t know that we’ve faced an offense like this from a standpoint of balance. You can’t load up in the box to take away the run from them and you can’t drop back to take away the pass because they move the ball so well both throwing and running.”
And it won’t get any easier against Dalton’s defense, which has allowed under 13 points a game to this point.
“They’ve got two really big 300-pound defensive tackles who are going to try to control the line of scrimmage on you and let their linebackers run free,” Webb said. “Then they’ve got two really good corners so we’ve got to be able to win the battle at the line of scrimmage.”
The Bulldoggs (5-5), who finished fourth in Region 8, will need a strong night from their key offensive players, including junior quarterback Brock Landis who has thrown for 1,601 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The Winder-Barrow ground game has also been effective. After a mid-season injury to top running back Javonne Hughes, sophomore Jamar Mack has filled in nicely, running for 596 yards (an average of more than 5 per tote) and a touchdown. The production allows the Bulldoggs to not shy away when it comes to running the ball or Landis throwing to a corp of receivers that includes Deon Williams, Casey Thurmond, Teague Moore, Latrell Scott and Gavin Phillips.
“We’re going to take whatever the defense gives us,” Webb said. “We’re not afraid to throw the ball 70 times or run the ball 70 times if we feel like we can do it and that’s what it’s going to take to win.”
Bulldoggs face top-ranked Dalton in first round
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry