Corbin Drive home destroyed by fire in Statham, four adults displaced

A house fire destroyed a home in the 2000 block of Corbin Drive in Statham early Wednesday afternoon.
According a Barrow County Emergency Services news release, the fire was reported just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, and firefighters arrived to find the two-story home in flames. The first had also spread to the lawn around the home and into neighboring lawns, Capt. Scott Dakin said.
An adjacent home also suffered extensive exterior damage due to radiating heat from the fire.
Four adults were displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross responded to assist them.
The fire remains under investigation at this time.
