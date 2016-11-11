Madison County now has a graduation rate over 90 percent, the highest in the school system’s history.
School superintendent Allen McCannon sent school staff members an email last week, notifying them of the new graduation figures from the Georgia Department of Education.
Madison County’s 2016 four-year cohort graduation rate is 90.9 percent. Meanwhile the state’s graduation rate is 79.2 percent, 11.7 percentage points lower than the county’s.
“Thirteen years ago many people did not believe that our system could have a graduation rate this high,” wrote McCannon. “Remember, the graduation rate in 2003 was 49 percent. This is an 86-percent increase in the graduation rate since 2003. I consider it an honor to work in an organization that is achieving something that many thought was impossible just 13 years ago. Through your hard work, dedication, and determination, you have actually changed a culture. Thank you! Once again, the real winners are the students of Madison County School System. Your efforts have changed the lives of our students and the fabric of the Madison County community.”
McCannon said the system plans celebrations of some type at every school.
“The accreditation review team believes that our system should receive national recognition for this dramatic improvement,” wrote McCannon to school staff members. “Take some time this week to celebrate. Give a co-worker a hug, fist bump, or high five. Make our students aware of this great news. I want every student, parent, and employee in our system to take great pride in this accomplishment. Every one of you played an important role in this dramatic achievement. You make a difference every day.”
MCHS grad rate now over 90%
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry