LAVONIA - Nancy (Bailey) Bruce, 67, died Wednesday, November 9, 2016, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Born March 4, 1949, in Cherokee, Ga. She was the daughter of the late John W. and Dorothy (Watkins) Bailey. She was a registered nurse and was a member of The Way Baptist Church. Mrs. Bruce was preceded in death by her husband, James Terry Bruce; and father-in-law, James (Jam Up) Bruce.
Survivors include sons, Wesley Bruce and John Bruce and his wife Tiffany; grandchildren, Landon Bruce, Alexis Bruce, MaKinley Bruce, Bailey Bruce and Hunter Bruce; and her mother-in-law, Lillie Bruce.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at the Lavonia Chapel of Strickland Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lavonia City-Burgess Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, November 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. At other times the family will be at the home of John and Tiffany Bruce.
Flowers are optional or memorial donations may be made to The Way Baptist Church, 1332 Airline Goldmine Road, Canon, GA 30520.
Strickland Funeral Home – Lavonia Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. On-line condolences may be made at www.stricklandfh.com.
Nancy Bruce (11-09-16)
