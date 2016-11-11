NICHOLSON - Jessie Nathaniel Martin, 81, died Thursday, November 10, 2016, at his residence.
Mr. Martin was born in Brockton, the son of the late Guy and Esther Ruth Deaton Martin. Mr. Martin was retired from Pilgrim Pride as a maintenance supervisor and a member of Center Baptist Church. He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He was a hard worker and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and dancing. He will be missed deeply. Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his brother, Frank E. Martin; and sisters, Myrtle, Frances, Betty Lou, Mary, and Louise.
Survivors include his daughter, Terri Martin-Yates (Rick), Gainesville; son, Johnny Nathaniel Martin (Melinda), Nicholson; brother, Guy Martin, Commerce; sisters, Nina Watkins and Nora Brock, both of Nicholson; five grandchildren, Adam and Leah Yates, Blake Martin, Luis Martin, and Christina McGovern; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 13, at 4 p.m., from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Pastor George Crimmins officiating. Interment will be in the Howington Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the services.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Jessie Martin (11-10-16)
