WINDER - Janice H. Johnson, 58, died Sunday, October 30, 2016, at her residence following an extended illness.
She was a lifelong resident of Barrow County, born February 20, 1958. She was preceded in death by her father, John Hardigrmee.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Johnson; son, Jason Johnson; daughter, Jennifer Johnson; mother, Retha H. Adams; and brothers, Edward Hardigree, Royce Hardigree, David Hardigree, James Hardigree, Richard Hardigree and John Hardigrmee.
A graveside service was held on Wednesday, November 2, at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Hal Tapp officiating.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements.
Janice Johnson (10-30-16)
