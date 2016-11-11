A move to bring competition for internet access to Jackson County could get the greenlight before Thanksgiving.
Paladin Wireless, a small Royston-based firm, pitched its service to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners Monday night asking for access to five county owned towers on which to mount its wireless antennas.
If the BOC agrees at its Nov. 21 meeting to approve a lease contract with Paladin, the firm could cover as much as 85 percent of the county with an alternative to Windstream’s virtual monopoly in the market.
Although expressing general support for the idea, BOC members were hesitant to act on the contract Monday night without more review of the details.
For the full story, see the Nov. 9 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Internet firm asks to use county towers for broadband
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry