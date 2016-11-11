Jackson schools may change transportation plan

Jackson County School System students may see a change in their rides to school next year.
The Jackson County Board of Education is considering a change to its transportation plan, which would slightly reduce the number of buses and possibly free up some bus drivers to backfill. The BOE received an update on the proposed change at its Monday work session.
One of the most notable changes is what grade levels ride on which buses. Under the current plan, all grades ride the same bus. But the proposed plan would transport kids by grade (elementary, middle and high).
The change would likely reduce the congestion of buses at the middle and high schools and would free up elementary route drivers to backfill and drive for after-school activities.
The proposal includes a change to school hours with elementary schools starting and ending earlier (7:30 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.). Middle schools would start at 8:15 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m., and high schools would start at 8 a.m. and end at 3:10 p.m.
For the full story, see the Nov. 9 issue of The Commerce News.
