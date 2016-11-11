WINDER - Carlton Martin, 57, Thursday, November 10, 2016.
Mr. Martin was born March 6, 1959, in Lawrenceville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frankie and Lenora Morgan Carithers. Mr. Martin was an installer with J & J Heating of Monroe, Ga. and was of the Baptist Denomination.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Maughon Martin, Winder; son, Trent Martin, Winder; daughters and sons-in-law, Regina and Arnulfo Guzman, Pendergrass, Shena and Josh Huskin, Maysville; step-son and step-daughter-in-law, Chris and Christy Carter, Auburn; and ten grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, November 13, at 2 p.m., from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Gilmer officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Memorials may be made to the charity of choice.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwindercom.
Carlton Martin (11-10-16)
