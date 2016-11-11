The Jefferson Dragons and running back Colby Wood flexed their muscles in the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs against Pickens County on Friday night.
Wood rushed for 223 yards on only 13 carries, while the rest of the Dragons dominated in their own way to win 59-21.
The Dragons will host West Laurens next Friday in the second round. Jefferson improved to 6-3 in playoff games under head coach Ben Hall and 4-0 in the first round.
“I just have to give thanks to my offensive line for opening up holes like they have all season," Wood said. "The hole was there, and I would run, luckily, I could keep my feet going. Good things happen when you do that.
“Last year coming into the playoffs, I was a little banged up, but I still tried to do everything for my team, but I feel so much better this year and I’m thankful that coach Hall limited carries throughout the season, because he knows the playoffs are coming so I have to be ready if he needs me.”
Jefferson had a perfect start to the night by forcing a three-and-out on defense and then blocked a punt to give the offense the ball at the Pickens County 5-yard line. Wood scored a couple plays later to open the game at 7-0.
Wood started the next Dragons' possession with a 37-yard run, which set up a Hayden Kilgore 39-yard field goal a few plays later.
After another stop by the Dragons' defense, Corbin returned a punt 53 yards to the end zone to give Jefferson a 17-0 lead after the first quarter.
Wood had a 31-yard run on the next possession and Zack Boobas scored from seven yards out soon after and Jefferson led 24-0.
But, Pickens returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to get on the board. Pickens then recovered an onside kick, but the offense threw an interception on fourth down at the Dragons' 40-yard line.
Wood ended that possession with a 25-yard touchdown run.
He began the Dragons' final possession of the first half with a 61-yard run. Quarterback Colby Clark finished the drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Elegreet, giving Jefferson a 38-7 lead at halftime.
Pickens began the second half with another onside kick, but Jefferson recovered the ball at midfield. Wood and Clark ran all 50 of the yards to the end zone with Wood scoring from three yards out to stretch the lead to 45-7.
Bryce Moore led the next possession from the Dragons' 24-yard line. Boobas finished the drive with a 1-yard run, setting the score at 52-7.
Pickens County scored a couple of touchdowns in the fourth quarter against the Dragons' back-up defense, but Moore finished the game with a quarterback sneak into the end zone, giving Jefferson a 59-21 lead with under two minutes left to play.
“It’s always good to get a playoff win," Hall said. "The kids played hard. We started fast and I felt like we eased up at times, but I’d look up at the scoreboard to see we were ahead 38-7, so there’s a lot to be proud of.
"The defense played well. We got to limit Colby’s carries and it was nice to get Bryce Moore in the game and let him throw the ball around. It was an outstanding effort by that boy (Wood), and I was proud to get the receivers a little action tonight. It was just a good team win.”
