North Murray 28, Jackson Co. 14: Panthers eliminated in first round of playoffs

Jackson County went to North Murray Friday seeking its second post-season win ever. Instead, a historic season from North Murray continued.
The No. 3 seed Panthers (3-8) fell to the No. 2 seed Mountaineers 28-14 on the road in Chatsworth as North Murray (8-3) won its first-ever state playoff game.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Jackson County coach Brandon Worley said. “They fought hard. They found a way to get here (to the playoffs), and they played their butts off tonight. They played hard.”
Jackson County’s Noah Venable ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries but left the game in the third quarter with an injury. He finished the season with 1,381 yards rushing.
North Murray’s Brady Harper countered with 174 yards rushing and a touchdown on 29 carries. He also caught a 24-yard touchdown pass.
The Mountaineers broke a 14-14 second-quarter tie with a 13-yard touchdown pass Preston Poag Jr to Trey Jackson with just 12 seconds remaining in the first half.
North Murray then scored on its first possession of the second half with a 1-yard touchdown run from Poag to take a two-touchdown lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Both of North Murray’s final two touchdown drives were aided by penalties. A personal foul kept the Mountaineers’ late second-quarter drive alive, and two pass interference penalties factored heavily in the Mountaineers’ scoring drive to open the third quarter.
“We had penalties at the wrong time,” Worley said. “I think just about every one of them was on third-and-long. (The penalties) killed us.”
North Murray, which is enjoying its first winning season since starting varsity play in 2009, scored on its opening drive, moving 55 yards on five plays and scoring on a 21-yard run from Harper.
The Mountaineers botched a punt attempt on their second drive, turning the ball over to the Panthers on the North Murray 25 yard line. Jackson County cashed in four plays later with a 12-yard touchdown run from Venable, though a 2-point attempt was no good. Venable ran for 102 yards on 16 carries in the first half.
Harper put North Murray up 14-6 late in the first quarter, catching a screen pass from Poag 24 yards for a touchdown, but Jackson County answered with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Mathews to a wide-open Zane Corley. Venable tacked on a 2-point conversion to tie the game 14-14.
Jackson County seemingly had the North Murray stopped on its subsequent drive, bringing down Poag on a quarterback keeper on third-and-10. The Panther defense, however, was assessed with a personal foul. North Murray scored four plays later with Poag rolling out and finding Jackson, who was able to come down with a foot inbounds in the end zone to give the Mountaineers a 21-14 lead heading into the half.
“That really hurts going into halftime,” Worley said of the penalty that kept the drive alive. “But once again, penalties are part of the game, and those are things we can’t let happen.”
North Murray’s opening drive in the third quarter spanned 10 plays and covered 66 yards with Poag ending it with his 1-yard plunge into the end zone to push the lead to 28-14.
Though his team fell short of reaching the second round, Worley said the program can build from this season.
“We have the best kids anywhere,” Worley said. “I can’t say enough about how we’ve grown as a team, and the leadership that I’ve seen ramp up through the season, and kids stepping up and doing what needs to be done. There’s no doubt that these young men have set the tone for next year.”
