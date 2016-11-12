Top-ranked Dalton throttles Bulldoggs 42-7 in first round

By Scott Thompson
Sports Editor
DALTON — Winder-Barrow needed to play essentially a perfect game to have a chance of upsetting top-ranked Dalton on Friday.
But a handful of miscues in the first half by the Bulldoggs, including turnovers and penalties, caused things to get out of hand early as the Catamounts rolled to an easy 42-7 victory in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs at Harmon Field.
Dalton (11-0) advances to face Lovejoy in the second round next week. The Bulldoggs finished the season at 5-6.
The Catamounts were strong in every phase of the game, combining an explosive offense that had a short field to work with most of the night, a suffocating run defense that surrendered just 64 rushing yards and a solid special-teams performance.
“They’re a very good football team,” Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb said after his team’s loss. “There’s a reason they’re ranked No. 1 and the only undefeated team (in Class AAAAAA).”
Junior quarterback JP Tighe led the way for Dalton, throwing for 139 yards and two touchdowns and running for another score. Senior running back Ahmmad Tanner ran for 99 yards on 17 carries and a pair of first-quarter touchdowns.
The Catamounts struggled on the game’s first possession, committing consecutive false start penalties to open up and being forced to punt after a three-and-out.
But the Catamount defense stiffened, and Sam Stepp returned a Winder-Barrow punt 54 yards to the Bulldogg 19 to set up the first score. On the next play, Tanner took it to the house to put the Catamounts on the board.
Another long punt return off Winder-Barrow’s next position led to a 7-yard touchdown scamper from Tanner to make it 14-0.
The Bulldoggs turned the ball over twice in the second quarter, which led to a 12-yard touchdown run by Tighe and a 44-yard touchdown pass on a screen from Tighe to Stepp.
A defensive holding penalty against the Bulldoggs on fourth down set up yet another score — a 48-yard touchdown strike from Tighe to Zeke Cobb to make it 35-0 at halftime.
The Bulldoggs were much more competitive in the second half, led by an improved defensive performance and the efforts of junior quarterback Brock Landis.
Landis finished 18-of-27 for 162 yards passing and scored on a 14-yard rush midway through the third quarter when he tucked the ball down at the Dalton 14, took off and made an acrobatic leap to get into the end zone.
“We showed we could compete with a team this caliber for a half,” Webb said. “Honestly at halftime, Brock said ‘Coach, just put the ball in my hands and let me go to work,’” Webb said. “He really did a tremendous job running the offense out there.
It was third straight first-round exit for Winder-Barrow in Webb’s third year as head coach. Prior to his arrival, the Bulldoggs had never reached the state playoffs consecutive years and had not been to the postseason since 2003.
A year after losing to eventual Class AAAAA champion Allatoona in the first round, the Bulldoggs were overpowered by a team that could be considered the favorite to win in AAAAAA.
“The thing we can take away from all of this is we’ve seen the measuring stick,” Webb said. “And we’ve seen how much we need to grow.”
—
Scoring summary
W 0 0 7 0 — 7
D 14 21 0 7 — 42
D—Ahmaad Tanner 19 run (Ivan Mora kick)
D—Tanner 7 run (Mora kick_
D—JP Tighe 12 run (Mora kick)
D—Tighe 44 pass to Sam Stepp (Mora kick)
D—Tighe 48 pass to Zeke Cobb (Mora kick)
W—Brock Lands 14 run (Jesse Zamora kick)
D—Keith Adans 2 run (Mora kick)
Top-ranked Dalton throttles Bulldoggs 42-7 in first round
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry