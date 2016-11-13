BUFFINGTON: It's time for America to heal

The election is over.
Now Americans have a choice: We can either lay down our political guns and move forward as a country, or we can continue the awful tone of the last year and tear this nation apart even more.
Much of that will be up to President Elect Donald Trump who won a historic and stunning victory this week. Trump’s populist demagoguery on the campaign trail that railed against Hispanics, immigrants, Muslims and other minority groups was largely responsible for the divisive tone of this election. His concession speech early Wednesday morning was perhaps a hopeful sign that maybe he is ready to move beyond that rhetoric. Time will tell.
Meanwhile, let’s give the man his due: He tapped into something that had been seething in the political shadows for years. He cobbled together, from pure instinct, a winning coalition that derailed one of the most powerful political machines in modern American history.
It’s pretty clear who elected Trump — angry rural and exurban white voters who came out in record numbers and swamped the more diverse metropolitan areas.
Their anger wasn’t just about the lengthy list of Hillary Clinton’s shortcomings as the alternative candidate. True, there were some who disliked Trump, but voted for him anyway because they hated Hillary more.
But this Trump revolt runs deeper. Just as much as Tuesday’s results repudiated Clinton, it was also a rejection of the last eight years of the Obama Administration. From a feckless foreign policy to the failing Obamacare system, many voters didn’t want another four or eight-year extension of Obama priorities. Voters wanted to swing the political pendulum a different direction and Trump gave voice to that movement.
More broadly, many of Trump’s older white voters also wanted to reject the last 50 years of government growth and cultural changes. They fear the changing demographics they’re seeing, hence the fear of immigrants, Muslims, etc. And they’re tired of the nation’s cultural changes that has elevated political correctness to absurd levels, especially on college campuses.
If there is one single thing that appears to have sparked Trump’s strongest white voter backlash it was the rise over the last two years of the Black Lives Matter movement and its ongoing protests.
Many white voters, especially those old enough to remember real segregation in the country, seethed bitterly about BLM. They hate the BLM focus on blaming cops for problems in black communities while at the same time ignoring the massive amount of black-on-black crimes in the nation. These white voters asked, if black lives matter, then why aren’t they talking about black-on-black shootings, too?
Insecurity also played a big part in Trump’s appeal to many white voters, especially blue collar workers in the old Rust Belt states. Because of economic changes over the last 20 years, many of these people have seen older manufacturing jobs disappear. Trump gave them a simplistic answer for that — bad trade agreements — and he promised to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. from China and other countries.
The problem is, those economic changes and loss of jobs are more complex than a simple answer. The shift from an industrial economy to an information economy, robotics and other issues play a much larger role than trade agreements. Still, Trump tapped into that economic insecurity and gave an answer many white blue collar workers wanted to hear — it’s not your fault and I’m going to change it. That moved a lot of traditionally Democratic voters into Trump’s camp.
While Trump won by tapping into that white angst and backlash, problems remain.
For one thing, Trump’s followers of angry whites does nothing to adapt the Republican Party to the demographic changes taking place. White voters dominated this election, but in the coming years white voters will become a smaller and smaller part of the nation’s population. By 2045 or so, the nation will be minority white as Hispanic, black, Asian and other ethnic groups’ numbers rise. The GOP cannot survive as a whites-only party, but Trump’s appeal this year has realigned the party into that narrow box.
Beyond that political consideration is the question of how Trump will actually govern as president?
Will he do as he said in his victory speech and reach out to heal the nation? Or will he fall back on his campaign rhetoric of extreme Nationalism and Isolationism?
Trump has a strong authoritarian streak and he bristles at any criticism. Given much of his ugly rhetoric over the last 18 months, Trump has a lot to prove.
For one thing, he has to prove he’s emotionally stable enough to be the commander-in-chief of the world’s largest military.
I have my doubts about a President Trump based on the way he ran his campaign and the extremist positions he took.
But for now, I’m going to hope that his ugly campaign rhetoric was just the television actor in him being displayed for political effect.
I’m going to hope that he was playing to the crowds by telling them what they wanted to hear rather than what he really believes.
I’m going to hope that his multitude of lies were not because of a serious character flaw, but were a cynical means to a political end.
I’m going to hope that he won’t continue to dog-whistle white extremist groups to join him in the mainstream of our American political culture.
I’m going to hope that his promises to build a wall, round up Hispanics and ban people from the U.S. based on their religion was all just extreme political rhetoric designed to woo crowds and not real policy proposals.
I’m going to hope that rather than continuing to play on the nation’s fears, cultivating conspiracy ideas and appealing to our worst instincts, he will move toward a higher standard and begin a time of healing in the nation.
I wasn’t a supporter of Donald Trump and in fact, found him repulsive and revolting. But the nation has spoken and now he will be my president too.
It’s in all our interests that he finds a way to succeed as President and leave behind all of the ugly campaign rhetoric he used to get there.
The alternative is a scenario that is too awful to consider.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers, Inc. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
BUFFINGTON: It's time for America to heal
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry