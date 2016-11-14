BOC discusses rec dept. suspension policies

Madison County commissioners discussed but took no action on amending the county’s suspension policy for kids who fight at the recreation department.
The commissioners agreed to have county attorney Mike Pruett draft amendments to the current policy. The probable policy will mandate a three-week suspension for children who throw punches in fights at the recreation department, with a one-year suspension upon a second violation.
The department had several incidents with kids fighting recently and the mandated one-year suspension was deemed overly harsh by commissioners, who noted that keeping a child from the recreation department for that long could separate them from positive role models and influences.
The board discussed having a second offense of “up to a one-year suspension.” But the Chuck Branson of the recreation board suggested that the second offense be a mandatory one-year suspension, because that would serve as a better deterrent to kids.
