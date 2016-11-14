Ms. Robelia Wilhite Victrum was born September 25, 1929, in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Hoyt and Lorean Haynes Wichita.
Robelia attended Jefferson Elementary and graduated from Fair Street School in Gainesville. She joined Paradise A.M.E. Church at the age of 9 and for many years served as a Stewartist. Robelia happily served over 40 years in food service in local schools, in which she retired from Jackson County School System. Robelia enjoyed preparing delicious meals for her family and church friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Hilda Wilhite.
She leaves to cherish her memories all of Jefferson; one sister, Jacqueline Wilhite; two daughters, Vanessa Hunter (Danny) and Beverly Victrum; four grandchildren, Vanisha Veasley, Roshuanda Merritt, Jarvis Hunter, and Montray Riley (Tabitha); 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends
Wimberly Jackson
The family will receive friends Thursday, November 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paradise AME Church, 431 MLK Dr., Jefferson, GA. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 18, at 1 p.m., from Paradise AME Church.
Wimberly Jackson Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Robelia Victrum
