JEFFERSON - Audrey Hughey-Duncan, 54, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
She leaves to cherish her memories her son, James Austin Duncan; her parents Mr. and Mrs. Willie Hughey; one sister, Erica (Fernando) Aker; one brother, Eric Alfredo (Lynell) Hughey; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 19, at St. Paul Baptist Church in Jefferson at 11 a.m.
Professional services Entrusted to Wimberly & Jackson Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Audrey Duncan (11-13-16)
