Warehouse request deferred

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Monday, November 14. 2016
An annexation request for a proposed 483,000 industrial building has been deferred.

The Braselton Town Council was set to consider the request from CHI/Acquistions LLC for approximately 31 acres on Hwy. 124 near Davis Street at its Nov. 14 meeting. CHI/Acquistions LLC has deferred its request until the Dec. 12 meeting.

See the full story in the Nov. 17 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.