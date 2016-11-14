An annexation request for a proposed 483,000 industrial building has been deferred.
The Braselton Town Council was set to consider the request from CHI/Acquistions LLC for approximately 31 acres on Hwy. 124 near Davis Street at its Nov. 14 meeting. CHI/Acquistions LLC has deferred its request until the Dec. 12 meeting.
See the full story in the Nov. 17 issue of The Braselton News.
Warehouse request deferred
