First future land use map review meeting held

What will Madison County look like over the next decade?
That’s a question the Madison County Planning and Zoning Commission has been trying to figure out and plan for over the last several months.
And Nov. 1, the group held the first of two scheduled meetings to talk about and receive public input on planned changes to the county’s land use plan. The new land use plan must be in place and submitted to the state by June 2017.
Planning and zoning commission chairman Wayne Douglas told attendees that the commission has reviewed and upgraded the map in such a way as to prepare for growth coming from the south (Athens-Clarke County area), while maintaining and affirming the northern end of the county (north of Hwy. 98) as predominately rural with mostly farmland.
“These are some of the things the planning commission has been told (citizens) want,” Douglas said.
He also said they been told that they “both need – and don’t need – more business and industry” in the county.
“We’ve heard over and over again that our roads just can’t support it,” he said.
He also pointed out that ag and poultry houses have been an ongoing issue for planning and zoning, with many against the increase of poultry farming in the county.
“But modern poultry houses are vastly different from older ones,” he said, and pointed out that eight modern poultry houses can bring in the tax revenue of 20 residences, with no drain on the school system and other infrastructure.
Douglas presented the preliminary land use changes on the map, explaining that the updated map is based on input received from citizens and officials over the course of several years.
“When the land use plan works correctly it makes zoning for the county much easier,” Douglas said.
He said the commission laid out a map using the major highways (98, 29, 72 and 106) as corridors for the future growth of the county.
He said in the current proposal, subdivisions with three-quarter acre lots (with county water) would be permissible along highways south of Hwy. 98, which the commission feels can handle the traffic from higher density developments; while subdivisions seeking approval off main highways would need to be restricted to a minimum of 1.5 acres per home.
As to business, Douglas said the commission feels that light industry along Hwy. 72 and Hwy. 29 is far more likely to develop there than retail business, which is instead building up around the Hwy. 72/Hwy. 29 intersection just south of the Madison County line in Athens-Clarke County. He said Hwy. 106 has shown little growth, and without county water or sewer is unlikely to do so in the near future. Douglas added that the county industrial authority has said that the possibility of adding new water lines along this corridor is not not feasible right now.
IDA chairman Marvin White, who was present at the meeting, pointed out that there are water lines all the way from the Clarke County line to the Franklin County line on Hwy. 29 and along most of Hwy. 72 from the Clarke to Elbert county lines, along with water lines on Hwy. 98 and the Commerce-Neese Road area, connecting them to the Commerce water system in Jackson County.
“We didn’t put those water lines in to be doing,” White said. “The purpose was to connect our water system to other water systems with water access (such as Lake Russell in Elbert County, Tugaloo in Franklin County, etc.).”
White also said that Hwy. 29 is the busiest travel corridor in the county, followed closely by Hwy. 72.
Douglas said light industry should be able to co-exist alongside subdivisions along these busy corridors.
The commission noted that there is also “tremendous” feed and logging truck traffic along Hwy. 98 from Hwy. 72 toward I-85.
“Some people fear that we’re going to be slammed with subdivisions,” he said, adding that the county does in fact need more residences.
The commission’s goal, he said, is to allow people more freedom to do “reasonable things” with their property.
“We feel it (land use plan) to be a very reasonable approach and the strategic plan (to be developed by the BOC) will refine that,” Douglas said.
Douglas also pointed out that most of the county’s borders touch rural areas of neighboring counties, making it more difficult to establish business, with the exception of Athens-Clarke County, who, he noted, is “working hard” to keep businesses from locating in Madison County.
Once the future land use plan and the strategic plan have been approved, planning and zoning will need to add more classifications to further refine the zoning ordinances to support the new plan.
“Right now, the zoning ordinances are in conflict with this proposed land use map,” Douglas said. “Which is why we need to add additional designations to the zoning ordinances.”
Douglas said he also thinks a lot of farmers’ concerns about land use have been alleviated in the last ten years (since the previous update).
“I think they’ve learned that we not trying to drive them out, we’re just trying to create a better tax base for the county,” he said.
Douglas said the planning commission has strived to put something together for the best benefit of the county.
Each city in the county is also doing their own land use plan, he added.
A second meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the public meeting room of the county government complex in Danielsville. Douglas said if there is a lot of discussion at that meeting, a third meeting can be added in January to receive more public input. Once the public input phase is over, a public hearing on the proposed changes will be held (likely in February). The board of commissioners is expected to vote on the proposed map in March.
The map will then be sent to the RDC (Regional Development Commission) for updated drawings, review and possible recommendations before being sent back to the BOC for final approval and submission to the state.
