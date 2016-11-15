Fraud reported at CVS

Fraud was reported at CVS in Hull recently.
Deputy Austin Dean was dispatched to CVS in Hull regarding fraud. He met with a woman who said someone had transferred money into her bank account and was demanding it back. She said in May she had paid a man $400 via debit card online for tech services on her computer. Then between Nov. 1 and Nov. 3, someone deposited $2,000 into her account and this same man began calling her repeatedly demanding that she send him $1,600. She said she attempted to transfer the money twice via Money Gram, but was advised at CVS that it was an overseas scam. She was advised to make a report to her bank about the situation.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Deputy Gabriel Dalton responded to a car fire on Diamond Hill Colbert Road at Sorrow Patterson Road last week. The car, a 1987 Honda Civic, was completely destroyed by fire. The driver told Dalton she had maneuvered her car to the shoulder of the road when she realized it was on fire. Colbert VFD arrived to put the fire out. The driver was unable to provide any insurance information at the scene due to the damage.
•Simple battery was reported on a Madison County school bus last week. A middle school girl was charged with simple battery after she punched another girl in the back of the head. The fight was broken up by several other students and according to the videotape, the offender continued to hit the victim as she was being held by other students.
•Terroristic threats and acts were reported on a school bus on Booger Hill Road. Lt. Mark Jerome met with high school administrators and Supt. Dr. Allen McCannon about a juvenile male pushing and threatening a female school bus driver as she drove the route on Booger Hill Road. After reviewing the video, the juvenile was charged with terroristic threats and acts against the bus driver and simple battery on a school employee.
•Burglary was reported on Vaughn Circle last week. On Nov. 4 Deputy Gabriel Dalton was dispatched to the residence where he met with a woman who said she left around noon and came back about three hours later to find her front door pried open. Though things were strewn around and the back door was also open, the woman said she had not been able to find anything missing.
•Theft by taking was reported on Buddy Moore Road last week. Deputy Bradley Osborne went to the scene regarding a stolen vehicle. A woman there told him she had let a man stay at her home for three days for a “little fling.” She admitted she did not know him since she had recently moved to the area from Louisiana. On Nov. 3, the man told her he was going to the store. She said she was drunk, so she stayed in bed. The next morning, she noticed her 2002 Chevy Tracker was missing. She said she assumed the man had taken her car so she gave him a day or so to return it. When he didn’t come back, she called 9-1-1. Cowart noted that he is familiar with the suspect the woman named and that he has active warrants out of Madison and Clarke counties. Cowart later found her SUV parked in the driveway of a residence on Ed Coile Road. He made contact with a man there and though hesitant, the man admitted that the suspect was in his house and told officers they could come in. In the back bedroom, they found an open window where the suspect had apparently climbed out to escape officers. They spotted a male subject near the wood line, but lost him after he entered the woods. The complainant was called to come inspect her vehicle. She said it was unharmed and she did not want to press charges and was moving back to Louisiana.
