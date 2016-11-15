Thomas Richard Clarke Sr., 82, died Sunday evening, November 13, 2016.
Born in Atlanta, he was the son of the late James T. Clarke and Mildred Alexander Johnson. Mr. Clarke was preceded in death by wives, Jean Jones Clarke of 53 years and Nita Long Cole of two years; and a brother, James Clarke.
Tom was a Navy veteran and a member of the Hoschton United Methodist Church. Tom retired from Xerox and Oglethorpe Power. He lived at the Oaks of Braselton, where he enjoyed singing and serving as ambassador by welcoming new residents.
Three surviving children include a son, Rick Clarke and his wife, Julie, and daughter, Karla Branch and her husband, Dan and son, Brian Clarke and his wife, Kristie; five grandchildren, Thomas and Rebekah Branch and Courtney, Brianna and Ivey Clarke; and great grandchildren, David Germain and Talley Hilderbrant.
Funeral services will be held Thursday November 17, at 11 a.m., at Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53 in Hoschton, GA. The viewing will be held Wednesday, November 16, from 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., and before the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helping Hands, 5043 Bristol Industrial Way, Buford GA 30518, and include “Brianna Clarke” in memo of check.
Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Clarke Sr. (11-13-16)
