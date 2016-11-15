Adam Daniel Talbot, 34, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, November 11, 2016.
Adam was born in Columbus, Ga. on September 14, 1982, the son of Gralen and April Talbot. He loved life despite his physical challenges and limitations. His warm smile and contagious laugh warmed the hearts of everyone he came in contact with. Adam loved his family, his caregivers, listening to music, exploring downtown Commerce, baseball games, and traveling, especially to Dollywood. Adam attended Commerce Schools and graduated from Jackson County High School in 2004, where he participated in chorus and Special Olympics.
Survivors in addition to his parents, include a sister, Audrie Talbot, Portland, Ore.; a brother, Aaron(Melissa) Talbot, Dacula, Ga.; two nieces, Aubriana and Brooke Talbot; paternal grandmother, Lucy Mabel Talbot, Columbus; maternal grandfather, Melvin Rudolph Stembridge, North Miami, Fla.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Sunday, November 20, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Commerce.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Operation Christmas Child or to the Special Olympics.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Adam Talbot (11-11-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry