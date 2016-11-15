Bonnie Jones (11-15-16)

WINDER - Bonnie Grace Jones, 82, passed away November 15, 2016, at Gwinnett Medical Center.
A native and lifelong resident of Barrow County, she was the daughter of the late Troy and Louise Moon Whitley. Mrs. Jones was employed as an administrative assistant with Barrow County Parks and Recreation for 15 years. She was a longtime member of the Winder First Baptist Church, where she taught four year olds in Sunday School for 21 years. She was preceded by her son, Mitchell Gill Jones; and her pet dog, Tangie.
Survivors include her husband, Billy J. Jones, Winder; daughter, Melissa Benoit, Winder; son, Bill Jones, Monroe, Ga.; grandson, Hugo Jones, Monroe; and sister, Marie Shuler Smith, Winder.
Memorial services will be held, Saturday, November 19, at 1 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to a charity of choice.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
