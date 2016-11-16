The Commerce Police Department has posted a Georgia Bureau of Investigation sketch artist’s rendering of the suspect in the Nov. 6 strong-armed robbery of Faith and Flour Bakery. The sketch has produced some leads.
“Anytime you put a composite up, you get inundated with responses,” said acting police chief Ken Harmon. “We just have to rifle through them and look for how close is this person in appearance, look at criminal history and look at anything that could be an indicator. We have several leads at this point.”
The incident took place late at night when the victim arrived at the business and entered through the back door. She told police that someone hit her in the face as she came out of the bathroom, placed something — possibly a rope — around her neck, ordered her to open the register and used the rope to lead her around.
The robber also dumped out her purse.
The victim told police that the man had to have come in through the back door, which she had left unlocked. He also exited that way.
Sketch of robbery suspect released
