BOC may vote on leasing towers for internet

A start-up internet firm may get the green light next week to use communications towers in Jackson County for wireless internet service.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners could vote on leasing tower space to Paladin Wireless, a young Royston-based firm. Paladin recently asked for access to five county-owned towers on which to mount its wireless antennas.
If the BOC agrees at its Nov. 21 meeting to approve a lease contract with Paladin, the firm could cover as much as 85 percent of the county with an alternative to Windstream’s virtual monopoly in the market.
See the full story in the Nov. 16 issue of The Jackson Herald.
