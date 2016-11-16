BOE gets look at possible Memorial Stadium design

Discussions continue on renovation plans for Jefferson’s Memorial Stadium. The Jefferson Board of Education got a look at a possible design at its November board retreat.
The increased popularity of soccer is driving part of the renovation. The BOE is considering adding a field to the property where the current football practice field sits.
The current design shows two fields (a soccer field and a smaller practice field). The addition would likely mean the district must demolish its current field house.
