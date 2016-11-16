Discussions continue on renovation plans for Jefferson’s Memorial Stadium. The Jefferson Board of Education got a look at a possible design at its November board retreat.
The increased popularity of soccer is driving part of the renovation. The BOE is considering adding a field to the property where the current football practice field sits.
The current design shows two fields (a soccer field and a smaller practice field). The addition would likely mean the district must demolish its current field house.
See the full story in the Nov. 16 issue of The Jackson Herald.
BOE gets look at possible Memorial Stadium design
