Guns pulled in 3 road rage cases

Guns were pulled in three separate road rage cases last week in West Jackson.
In one incident, a man said a truck pulled into his lane when he was about to pass a tractor-trailer on I-85. He told officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that the driver “brake checked” him, but he was eventually able to pass.
The other driver then flicked him off and yelled at him. The complainant flipped him off in return, then he said the light came on in the vehicle and the driver pointed a gun at him.
The complainant said he “hit the brakes,” got the tag number and called 9-1-1. He described the driver as a man in his mid 30s with facial hair. The registered truck owner’s identification photo matches the description.
See the full story in the Nov. 16 issue of The Jackson Herald.
