LILESVILLE, NC – Shirley Morgan Pressley, 69, formerly of Carlton, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2016, at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, N.C. She was preceded in death her husband, Sonny Presley.
Mrs. Pressley was born January 5 1947, in Plant City, Fla, the daughter of the late Sydney Morgan and Ruby Jordan Morgan. She was of the Holiness denomination and was a boss lady in the construction industry.
Survivors include her significant other, Andrew Chavis; children, Lisa Davis, Carlton, Randall Croy, Ellerbe, N.C., Danny Croy, Carlton, Ryan Pressley, Lilesville, N.C., Kenneth Croy, Spartanburg, S.C., Jodi Pressley, Nicholson, Chris Pressley, Watkinsville, Martha Rucker, Elberton, and Billy Chavis, Lilesville, N.C.; sister, Elizabeth Mimbs, Gary, Ind.; 22 grandchildren; and16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services to celebrate her life were held Saturday, November 12, at New Town Baptist Church with the Rev. Chuck Black officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery with Randall Croy, Danny Croy, Chris Couch, Ricky Looney, and Michael Gunter serving as pallbearers.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home, Elberton, was in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Pressley (11-08-16)
