Shooting suspect arrested

A suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting at a Braselton gas station. Antonio Ward Gee, 19, of Dacula, has been charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct and disorderly conduct.
Gee is suspected of shooting and killing James Harold Walls, 56, of Flowery Branch, at the Circle K gas station on Saturday, Oct. 29, around 1 a.m. Gee is currently incarcerated at the Barrow County Jail.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department tracked down Gee after finding the silver Honda vehicle seen on surveillance video at the gas station. The vehicle owner, Christopher Carneiro, 30, of Athens, reportedly told officers that he let Gee borrow his vehicle.
Carneiro was also arrested and is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Other charges are pending.
Officers aren't certain of the motive but think it may involve a robbery. The suspect reportedly met Walls at the Waffle House for a deal before driving over to the gas station.
There have now been five arrests in connection with the shooting.
This is the first shooting in the Town of Braselton since 2011, and BPD police chief Terry Esco said he's thankful for the work of the officers and investigators.
"It's good police work," he said.
