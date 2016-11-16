WRESTLING: Tigers begin quest for 4th-straight title

The Commerce Tigers’ wrestling team wants to improve from 2016.
The problem: how much more can it improve?
That’s a question head coach Kendall Love and the Tigers hope to answer.
The Tigers’ 2016 season was one for the ages. Not only did the Tigers win their third-straight traditional state title, but they nearly swept the individual state titles. The Tigers had 14 wrestlers in the finals, which is every weight class possible, and was the first time that was accomplished by a school in the state’s history.
The Tigers fell just short in completing the sweep and settled for 11 individual state titles.
Love said the team had a good offseason and they saw “great” competition from all over the southeast to get prepared for another run at history.
“The summer was good,” Love said. “They’re working hard. I think their mindset is right. They know nothing is going to be given to them. We preach that a lot. The potential is there to have a real good team this year. Now, whether that manifests itself or not depends on staying healthy and working hard.”
Love stresses that his team can’t live on past teams’ success. He has scheduled tough competition, some of which will be out of state, to get this year’s team ready for success both as a team and as individuals.
The team will go to Tennessee twice in December and to Minnesota for the Clash tournament. The Clash is the national dual championships.
Love calls December a “brutal” part of the schedule.
“I try to humble every one of them,” Love said. “We have a very, very tough schedule. Hopefully, that will be a wake-up call for them, that if they’re not working hard there’s other teams out there gunning for us and we have the targets on our backs. I try to look out for it and just hope it doesn’t happen. But, so far so good. They’re working hard.”
Area competition starts in January.
The Tigers have a “great nucleus” returning this season. Only two senior starters left the squad. Out of the 11 state champions, 10 return. Two runner-up state finishers are also returning.
“We’re looking forward to having a lot of guys with a lot of experience in the lineup,” Love explained. “We’ve got the potential. We just need to keep working hard.”
He admits they are still trying to figure out who will wrestle at what weight due to the growth of some of the guys over the summer.
“That happens with teenagers and it kind of messed with my plan of what I was thinking we would do,” Love said. “We are just going to see where everybody can get when their weight set plans are done and figure it out from there.”
