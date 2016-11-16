SWIMMING: Tigers swim to great finishes in Gainesville

The Commerce High School swim team made a strong showing last Saturday at the Fall Frenzy Invitational at Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville.
Flowery Branch hosted the meet.
The meet featured over 500 swimmers, head coach Lisa Langston said. The Tigers placed in the top 10 in each individual event, she added, and the relay team dropped time from last week’s meet.
“This is quite remarkable this early in the season,” Langston said. “And, two of our swimmers are just finishing another sport. So, once they get back in the pool to practice more, we should continue to see relay times drop.”
Langston aims for a top-20 finish at the state meet.
The medley and free relay teams placed first.
“We beat some top swim programs like North Hall, Flowery Branch and Jefferson,” Langston explained.
The relay teams includes senior, Anna Hardy, juniors, Kate Massey and Jessie Pritchett, and sophomore, Samantha Davidson.
The medley relay team improved its time by almost four seconds and the freestyle relay team dropped three seconds, Langston said.
Individually, two swimmers swam to state-qualifying times. Massey earned a second-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly and Davidson won the 100-yard breaststroke.
Massey also placed third in the 500-yard freestyle and Davidson swam to a third-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle.
Pritchett dropped four seconds in her 100-yard breaststroke to finish second. With over 100 swimmers in the 50-yard freestyle event, Hardy finished fourth and Pritchett finished seventh. Hardy also finished ninth in the 100-yard freestyle.
The swim team has one middle-schooler, eighth-grader, William Suber, who finished sixth in the 50-yard breaststroke and eighth in the 50-yard freestyle.
The Tigers travel to the University of Georgia this Friday for their third meet.
