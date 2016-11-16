Cheerleading: Tigers take 4th in Columbus

The Commerce High School competitive cheerleading squad went to Columbus with one goal in in mind, win back-to-back state titles.
However, the Cheer Tigers’ bid for back-to-back crowns came up short as the squad finished in fourth place at the GHSA Class A state competition.
“We didn't do as well as we had hoped, but we are already looking toward next season,” third-year head coach Beverly Mansfield said. “I think this has given the girls a drive to push forward and get ready to be better for next year.”
Mansfield said she’s proud of her team for overcoming “many obstacles” throughout the season and how they improved every day.
“They are the closest team I have ever coached, and watching them encourage each other and be there for each other meant more to me as their coach than winning ever could,” she explained. “I am especially proud of my senior girls — Kelsea Williams, Anna Caroline Hardy and Alyssa Griffin — for stepping up and being amazing leaders for this team.
“I will miss them next year, but I know they have great things ahead of them. I had a very young team this year with only two senior girls and one junior on the floor. I have a very talented group of girls, so I know the future is going to be bright for the Cheer Tigers. We aren't finished yet. The legacy will continue.”
Mansfield said the Cheer Tigers were on track for their best routine of the year until the pyramid. The squad had to change the pyramid going into the state meet, because it was called “illegal” at sectionals.
“It was a lot of pressure and a hard change to make the week of state,” she said. “The girls did a great job jumping back into it and hitting the end of the pyramid and working it out in the dance.”
