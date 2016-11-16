Wrestling: Jackson County dominates Panther Scramble

A Jackson County wrestling team with sights set on a big season this winter got the start it wanted.
Hosting the Panther Scramble Saturday, Jackson County produced eight individual champions and two second-place finishers to garner 324 points, winning the 11-team tournament by 190 points over second-place Woodward Academy.
“We had a really good tournament, taking home the tourney title,” coach Jason Powers said. “Nobody is at full strength this time of the season as every team was still in football, but we had a really good showing. We wrestled against some tough competition and competed very well.”
Jackson County will wrestle this Saturday at the Jerun Tillery Memorial Duals at Redan.
Jackson County wrestlers winning their respective weight classes at the Panther Scramble were Kaden Andreasen (120), Hector Torres (126), Chandler Saine (138), Jared Love (145), Davey Jennings (182), Kyle Graham (195), Devonte Stephens (220) and Stephen King (285).
Second-place finishers were Jake Weatherly (106) and Tyler Sosebee (160).
“I am very excited about the aggressiveness that we wrestled with throughout the tournament,” Powers said. “There are a couple of areas of focus that we had in the off season and we saw a huge improvement in those areas on the mat this past weekend. Our goal this past weekend was to wrestle aggressively from start to finish and I feel that we did that.”
Powers hopes this strong start generates momentum for a team looking to build off a second-place finish at state duals last year and ninth-place showing at the traditional state meet.
“I am very proud of the start to the season that we have and can’t wait to see what we can do as our line-up will continue to strengthen over the next month,” Powers said.
“We have a couple of big tests coming up between now and Thanksgiving and I am excited for the challenge. We have a pretty demanding schedule this year that will only make us better as the season progresses. We will be tested early and often.”
