Akin encouraged by team's scrimmage against Pace

No score was kept, but East Jackson first-year boys’ basketball coach David Akin was encouraged by the first glimpse he got of his team against someone else.
The Eagles scrimmaged Class AAA’s no. 1 team, Pace Academy, Saturday prior to Tuesday’s opener against Flowery Branch.
Akin wanted to take on one of the state’s best for his team’s practice game and used a historical reference to drive home his point.
“We scheduled Pace in similar fashion to Herb Brooks scheduling the U.S. hockey team with Russia before the 1980 Olympics,” he said.
Both teams agreed to script the first half of the scrimmage for offense and defense. For what it’s worth, Akin said his team trailed by three after a quarter and 14 at the half.
East Jackson spent much of the second half working on pressing and baseline out-of-bounds plays. “We were very encouraged with our ability to compete with the reigning state champion and preseason number one team in AAA,” Akin said. “By scheduling Pace Academy, we were able to truly access where our team needs improvement. Our goal is to prepare for the state tournament.”
East Jackson will play in the Elite Hoops Challenge in Norcross Saturday against Blessed Trinity and host a Thanksgiving tournament Monday and Tuesday.
