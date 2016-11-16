JCCHS swim program growing in year No. 3

The Jackson County Comprehensive High School swim and dive team, starting just its third season of competition, has its sights on bigger goals this year.
The team, which started in 2014 with just seven swimmers, now has 18 swimmers on its roster, including three middle schoolers.
This year’s squad is anchored by senior captains Devon and Haley Reinhard, while senior Chase Reinhardt, junior Kallie Weaver, sophomores Tyler Beck, Riley Carr and Anashie Gonzalez along with freshmen Emily Giles, Alyssa Haley and James Hunt are the returning core from last year’s team. The team has also added junior Colin McMenomy, sophomore Casey DiBernard and freshmen Sarah Comer, Cassie Jones and Lauren Seagraves.
The outlook for the future is positive, too, with eighth graders Kayla Sheppard, Paige Terry and Ellie Warner in the mix for the middle school. The Swim Cats have also added diving to the program with Hunt returning in his new role.
Jackson County has already competed in two events this year, swimming to a sixth-place finish in the Nov. 5 season opener at the UGA Ramsey Center, while the girls’ team took ninth this past Saturday at the Fall Frenzy in Gainesville. The Swim Cats return to the Ramsey Center Friday for the Clarke Central Invitational.
UGA MEET
At the Nov. 5 meet at the University of Georgia, the girls’ 200-yard medley (A) relay team took fifth and the 200-yard freestyle (A) relay finished sixth. Both relays teams comprise the Reinhardt sisters, junior Kallie Weaver and freshman Emily Giles.
The girls’ 200-yard medley (B) relay of Cassie Jones, Alyssa Haley, Anashie Gonzalez and Riley Carr scored by bringing home an 11th-place finish.
Haley Reinhardt finished first and .02 seconds shy of a state qualifying time in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:15.02. She did, however, qualify for the state meet with a third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.56.
Devon Reinhardt placed sixth in both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke.
Freshman and first-year diver, James Hunt, finished third in the boys’ event.
Junior Colin McMenomy, in his first ever meet, placed and scored for the boys in both the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events.
Junior Kallie Weaver scored with a top-10 finish in the 100-yard butterfly.
Others scoring individual points for the Swim Cats were freshman Cassie Jones (100-yard freestyle) and sophomore Casey DiBernard (50-yard freestyle).
FALL FRENZY
Haley and Devon Reinhardt each finished with two top-10 finishes for the Panthers to help the girls’ team to its ninth-place finish at the Fall Frenzy in Gainesville.
Haley placed fourth in the 200-yard individual medley and third in the 100-yard backstroke, while Devon placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and 10th in the 100-yard backstroke.
Kallie Weaver earned her second top-10 finish in the 100-yard butterfly in as many meets.
Colin McMenomy placed and scored in the 100-yard freestyle along with setting the new school record in the 50-yard freestyle for the second meet in a row.
Senior Chase Reinhardt, triplet brother to Haley and Devon, set a new personal-best in the 50 free after dropping five seconds with his first swim of the season.
The girls’ 200 medley (A) relay and 200 freestyle (A) relay finished eighth and fifth, respectively, to score points.
Kayla Sheppard, an eighth-grader, scored points for the middle school with a ninth-place place finish in the 100-yard freestyle and a sixth-place in the 50-yard backstroke.
Every swimmer for the Swim Cats set new personal records in their individual events at this meet.
