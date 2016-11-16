Basketball: Lady Leopards prepared for season

Last season, the Banks County girls’ basketball team was forced to play a lot of young players due to injuries.
The Lady Leopards finished the season 14-15 and suffered a first-round exit in the Class AAA state playoffs against Sonoraville.
Now, the Lady Leopards are healthy starting the 2016-17 season. Allison Smith, a junior and the team’s leading scorer from last season, tore her ACL before the end of last season. But at last Thursday’s scrimmage game against Jackson County, Smith showed she is fully recovered.
“Expecting a lot of good things from her (this season),” first-year head coach Steven Shedd said.
Smith finished with 12 points in the Lady Leopards’ 46-39 scrimmage win.
Shedd attributes her comeback in less than a year to her work ethic and character.
“She has stuck to her physical therapy,” he said. “She’s done exactly what the doctor told her to do.”
Smith is coming off a banner cross country season, finishing ninth at the state meet.
“That says a lot about her. I’m not surprised at all that she is where she is right now, almost picking up where she left off when she got hurt,” Shedd adds.
The team has just three seniors: Gabby Kennedy, Taylor Parson and Kulia Beasley.
Shedd says they are a “young” team but an “experienced” team after so many young players got valuable playing time last season.
“I think we are going to benefit from that. That’s going to be a plus for us,” Shedd explained. “I’m excited about it. I’m excited about our youth, and that speaks a lot to our future, too.”
The youth served well against Jackson County. Kailynn Gilstrap, a sophomore, scored 10 points, including six in the first quarter.
Gilstrap’s sophomore counterpart, Amber Williams, contributed seven points. Williams scored five in the second quarter to lead all Lady Leopard scorers.
Under Shedd, the team has adopted the motto, “fists.”
“We say, ‘Five fingers spread apart are separate, but together, as a fist, we are one,’” he explained. “We are bringing everybody together, buying into the new system that we are putting in.”
That new system includes becoming more balanced both offensively and defensively, outside and inside, and knowing when to speed the tempo up and when to slow it down, he added.
“I think we’ve got the girls to do it,” Shedd says. “I think we have a very-balanced attack. We’ve got some really good outside shooters and a really good inside game. So, one complements the other. It’s hard to look at last year and look at this year, because it’s just a different system.”
He expects Kennedy, along with sophomore Jaycie Bowen, to be a “big presence” under the basket.
Shedd said he could see the jitters during the scrimmage game and some “sloppy” play combined with committing a lot of fouls, made for a rough first half. But the team cleaned up a lot of the mistakes in the second half.
“Overall, I was really proud of the girls,” he said. “We had a couple of times where we could’ve gone down and just gave up, but the girls hung in there. We were able to pull away right there at the end. Real, real happy with a win. It’s good when you can play not such a good game and still come out on top. I’m real satisfied.”
Banks County drops down into Class AA this season. Shedd admits, though, before region play begins, the Lady Leopards will play “tough” non-region opponents. The Lady Leopards open with North Hall, East Hall and Hart County out of the gate.
Shedd says it’s important to play good non-region teams to prepare for region play.
“We know if we’re out there playing the toughest teams, a lot of higher-classification teams than we are, then we know that’s going to prepare us,” he said. “We purposely went out there and scheduled a tough non-region schedule to get us ready for the region. I think by the time we hit the region at the end of the season, we are going to be much better prepared then had we not done that.”
The first region game is Dec. 9 at home against Monticello.
“I like where, I think, we can finish,” he said. “I think we can be right there at the top.”
Shedd expects a competitive region, with Rabun and Putnam counties being two of top contenders the Lady Leopards will deal with, but there won’t any “easy” games.
“It’s going to be tough from beginning to end. It’s going to be a battle,” he said. “We want to get this team to state, make a playoff run and see where it goes.”
