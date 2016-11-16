Girls' basketball: Grooms leads EJCHS to first win of season

A big offensive night from one of East Jackson’s veteran players lifted the Lady Eagles to their first win.
Faith Grooms scored 21 points Monday night on the road to lead East Jackson (1-1) to a 42-40 victory over Westminster Christian Academy.
Ashley Lumpkin added 10 points for the Lady Eagles, who trailed 16-15 at the half.
Westminster Christian’s Sallie Schutz, the team’s top player, finished with 21 points.
“Our girls did a great job on their best player, she is very talented … she had 21 points which is a testament to her ability that we made all 21 of those difficult for her,” coach Matt Gibbs said.
The coach pointed to the efforts of the entire squad.
“It was a total team win, Due to foul trouble, we played 11 players in a close game,” Gibbs said. “I’m very proud of our team.”
A tough second half cost the East Jackson girls in their season opener Saturday.
The Lady Eagles fell 50-29 to Tallulah Falls on the road after trailing by only four points early in the third quarter.
Abbie Howington led East Jackson with 11 points, and Faith Grooms added eight.
After getting to within four points early in the second half, East Jackson committed turnovers which led to easy baskets for Tallulah Falls, which put the game away in the middle of the fourth quarter.
“We did some good things for our first contest, considering some of our starters were fall athletes that went deep into their post season and had seven practices or less to prepare,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs added that Tallulah Falls is an improved team with good size and offensive weapons.
“We look forward to measuring our improvement when we play them again on Dec. 16 at home,” he said.
