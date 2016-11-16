Road warriors: Leopards head to Savannah

In its first nine playoff appearances, the Banks County football program was winless.
For the first time since 2011, the Leopards were due to host a playoff game last Friday. They won the home playoff game — just not in the fashion anyone thought it would be.
The Leopards’ first playoff win in program history came via forfeit over K.I.P.P. Atlanta Collegiate. The forfeit came due to a fight that occurred between K.I.P.P. and Hapeville Charter in the last game of the regular season, the Georgia High School Association’s (GHSA) website said. K.I.P.P. will owe Banks County restitution, according to the GHSA by-laws.
“I thought the players handled it really well,” head coach Josh Shoemaker said. “It was interesting for them and the coaches, because none of us had ever been through that.”
Shoemaker was disappointed for the players and the community of not being able to have a playoff game. He hopes the layoff doesn’t stall the Leopards’ momentum. The Leopards have won four in a row, five including the forfeit.
But, he did find a silver lining in the “bye” week.
“Now, we didn’t play a game, so our legs are fresh,” he said.
The Leopards (7-4) head to Savannah for its Class AA second-round matchup against the 11-0 Benedictine Cadets. The Cadets won the state title in 2014 and made it to the quarterfinals in 2015.
Since 2013, the Cadets have lost just four games. It is the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
“They are very-well coached and have great athletes,” Shoemaker said. “On film, they looked like the no. 1 team in the state.”
Shoemaker said this will be the best football team Banks County has played in his four years of coaching. Shoemaker is in his first year as head coach.
Quarterback Griffin Goodwin leads the Banks County offense against a Benedictine defense that is giving up only 8.8 points per game. Goodwin has passed for 1,814 yards and 18 touchdowns. Goodwin also has two rushing touchdowns.
Clayton Dykhouse leads the Leopard running attack, rushing for 1,026 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Bryce Bennett has quietly put together a strong 10 weeks as the leader of the receiving corps. He has 46 receptions for 908 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.
The Leopard defense is spearheaded by Demetrius Walker and Zach Lehotsky. Walker leads the defense in tackles with 85, but Lehotsky is right on his heels with 80. Walker also has two fumble recoveries and Lehotsky has one interception.
The Cadets’ offense is averaging 42 points per game, but has scored 42 or more points the last five games (42, 65, 50, 48 and 58, respectively). The Cadets defeated Glenn Hills, 58-7, in a first-round matchup.
Quarterback Noah Johnson leads the offense with 1,352 passing yards and 18 touchdowns to one interception.
John Wesley Kennedy III leads the Cadet ground attack with 705 yards and 11 touchdowns. Tyleek Collins has 617 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Terrick Smalls, Jr. has nine rushing touchdowns.
Kennedy III leads the Cadets’ receiving corps with 668 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Chris Harris Jr. leads the Cadets’ swarming defense with 82 tackles. Matthew Lowenthal has 75 tackles. Both have 2.5 sacks this season.
“They’re simple, both on offense and defense, but what they do, they do it well,” Shoemaker said. “They play well. They play disciplined, don’t get a lot of penalties.”
Shoemaker says he isn’t looking at the game as a whole, because you can “get lost” in viewing it that way. He’s viewing the game as individual series and quarter-to-quarter.
“It’s going to be a tall task for us,” he admits.
But, as was the case against Elbert County, he’s going to tell the team to “hold on” through the first few punches.
Road warriors: Leopards head to Savannah
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry