Playoff ready: Tigers set to host Taylor Co.

The Commerce Tigers’ quest for their third state title in program history begins this Friday night at Tiger Field at Ray Lamb Stadium.
The Tigers (8-2) are coming off a Round 1 bye in Class A Public and will host Taylor County (10-1). The Vikings are coming off a 34-31 victory over Trion in Round 1. Ten wins also surpasses the Vikings’ total the previous two season (4-15-1).
“We had a good week of working on things that we needed to work on to make Commerce better,” head coach Michael Brown said.
Players who needed healing during the bye week got the much-needed rest, Brown said, and now they are preparing for the Vikings.
The Tiger offense has been potent all season, led by Cole Chancey’s 1,195 rushing yards. His longest run of the season is 73 yards. Chancey has 17 rushing touchdowns.
Quarterback Lane Sorrow has 617 yards rushing and has accounted for 12 rushing touchdowns. Sorrow is 24 of 45 through the air this season for 596 yards and six touchdowns.
Will Thomas adds 614 yards on the ground as well and six touchdowns.
As a team, the Tigers are averaging 7.4 yards per carry and 40.3 points per game.
Cody Ridley leads the Tigers’ defense with 62 tackles and is tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks. Braxton Legg has 60 tackles and two sacks and Garrett Ash has 54 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
The Vikings are led by running back Lyn-J Dixon’s 1,698 yards and 31 touchdowns. Dixon is averaging just under 189 rushing yards per game. His longest run of the season is 99 yards and he’s rushed for 100 yards or more in seven games.
Gunnar Watson runs the Vikings’ offense at the quarterback position. The 6-foot-2 junior has thrown for 1,686 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s averaging 168 passing yards per game. His longest pass play went for 84 yards.
Brown said the Vikings have the most-balanced attack they have seen all year.
“They have a quarterback (Watson) that does a great job,” Brown explained. “They have one of the leading rushers in the state (Dixon). He’s one of the best running backs we’ve seen in a couple of years.”
Brown says a win is going to be a “monumental task.” The Tiger defense is giving up only 12 points a game. The most points scored against it was 30 by Athens Academy on Oct. 28. The Viking offense averages 39.8 points per game.
Tre Ellison, a senior, and junior Jackson Knight, lead the Vikings’ receiving corps. The two have combined for nine receiving touchdowns. Knight leads all receivers with 439 yards. Ellison has 397.
Derrick Farley leads the Vikings’ defense with 56 tackles.
This is the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
