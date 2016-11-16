Boys' basketball: Butler confident in young, but skilled Panther group

One couldn’t blame coach Chuck Butler if he entered this season a bit apprehensive. After all, the third-year Jackson County coach saw seven seniors — including four starters — graduate off a team that won 18 games and advanced to the Sweet 16.
But Butler is looking forward to the challenge of starting anew — as are his players.
“We’ve been shocked at how fast they seem to be picking up on things,” he said. “I think they’ve been hungry, too … These guys have been itching to get on the court. They’ve seen a little bit from afar. Now they want their opportunity.”
At the same time, Butler isn’t downplaying that there’s a lot of inexperience on the roster.
“We just know that there’s going to be a lot of adjustments, a lot of talks, a lot of film study right now just to get them to learn because inexperience is the biggest handicap right now,” he said. “But as far as skill-wise, talent on the floor, I think we’re in a really good place right now.”
Jackson County will build around its returning seniors guards – Christian Smith, Brock McCullum and Owen Purvis. Smith, a deft outside shooter and a three-year starter, is the team’s offensive leader. McCullum, who’s moved into a starting role, has the ability to get to the basket but shoots well, too. Purvis, who returns to the program after a year off, will bolster the Panther backcourt as well.
“They’re just interchangeable at their positions,” Butler said, noting that all three can play point guard.
Junior guard Hunter Mealy and junior post player Hunter Cantrell will likely round out the starting five, though that could change if the Panthers opt to play with a big lineup instead of a small one.
Bench players include posts Chase Daniel (a 6-6 sophomore), Wright Wilson, Noah Venable, Colin Lewis and Tae Woods (a transfer from Gainesville). The backup guards are Iaises Risher, Russell Spence and Riley Roussel.
The Panthers’ strength will be their versatility as the squad can either run the floor or slow it down and operate in a half-court offense. One of Jackson County’s main objectives will be to counteract its lack of experience in the post by attacking the basket with its speed and guard play. The hope is to either score or get to the free throw line, where the Panthers are particularly adept. The team hit 22-of-27 from the line in its scrimmage with Banks County.
The team’s defense still has question marks, however.
“We’ve still got to see what fits,” Butler said. “It might be that a certain defense fits a certain group that comes in.”
Jackson County will do battle in a new-look Region 8-AAA this winter. Though there are holdovers from last year’s region, including defending state champion Morgan County, the region will largely be unfamiliar, Butler said.
“It’s definitely going to make it intriguing to check the scores every night and start doing our homework on those region opponents,” Butler said.
Butler is excited for what’s in store this year with a young group.
“We just want to be consistent right now,” he said. “That’s the big thing for us.”
