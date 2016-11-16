Forrester signs basketball scholarship with Emmanuel

The most prolific shot blocker in Jefferson girls’ basketball history has earned the opportunity to terrorize offensive players in college.
Lady Dragon post player Hope Forrester has signed with Division II school Emmanuel College.
“I like the coach a lot, and the program,” Forrester said. “I’ve played with several of the players — and against them — that already go there.”
She added that the dorms and campus were also selling points. Forrester considered Piedmont College and LaGrange College in addition to Emmanuel.
“For our program standpoint, I couldn’t be prouder of Hope,” coach Jason Gibson told those on hand at Forrester’s signing ceremony. “She is a fantastic young lady. She’s done everything we’ve ever asked her to do and then more.”
With her senior season now ahead of her, Forrester hopes for a deep state tournament run — she was part of the Dragons’ Elite Eight team as a freshman — to cap her senior season.
“I know we didn’t get to last year,” Forrester said. “But (I want) to develop the team well and be a good leader.”
She’d also like to top the 100-block mark again this year after setting a school record with 115 blocks in 2015-2016. Forrester has the opportunity to surpass the 500-point and 250-block mark for her career as well.
“She’s done a lot for our program, and we’re obviously really excited and hope we have a fantastic year to end on this year,” Gibson said.
Forrester pointed to the value of earning a college scholarship.
“I know college is expensive for everybody, and I’m just proud that I get to have it paid for, for my skills,” Forrester said.
